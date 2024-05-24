First Trust Bank Ltd. Purchases New Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

First Trust Bank Ltd. purchased a new stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,218 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $838,000. Visa makes up 1.2% of First Trust Bank Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of V. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Visa in the third quarter valued at $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 2,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total value of $2,298,952.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,833.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total value of $2,298,952.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,833.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total value of $250,474.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,950.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,402 shares of company stock worth $9,559,382 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on V. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $309.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Redburn Atlantic reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $307.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $297.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $303.76.

Visa Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:V traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $274.49. The stock had a trading volume of 4,316,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,322,635. The business’s 50 day moving average is $276.88 and its 200 day moving average is $269.49. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $216.14 and a fifty-two week high of $290.96. The stock has a market cap of $502.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.61, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.08. Visa had a return on equity of 51.23% and a net margin of 53.87%. The firm had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.24%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

