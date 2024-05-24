First Trust Bank Ltd. Invests $3.03 Million in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO)

First Trust Bank Ltd. bought a new position in shares of TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 37,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,034,000. TKO Group accounts for about 4.2% of First Trust Bank Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of TKO Group during the third quarter worth $1,649,000. abrdn plc bought a new stake in shares of TKO Group during the third quarter worth about $12,921,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TKO Group during the third quarter worth about $10,602,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of TKO Group during the third quarter worth about $118,378,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of TKO Group during the third quarter worth about $13,324,000. 89.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TKO traded up $1.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $107.50. The stock had a trading volume of 559,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,286,843. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.33 and a 1 year high of $108.72. The stock has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a PE ratio of -106.58 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $95.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

TKO Group ( NYSE:TKO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.59). TKO Group had a positive return on equity of 4.15% and a negative net margin of 4.14%. The firm had revenue of $614.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $619.48 million. On average, research analysts expect that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

TKO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of TKO Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of TKO Group in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of TKO Group from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of TKO Group in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of TKO Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.69.

In other news, major shareholder Vincent K. Mcmahon sold 1,642,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.01, for a total value of $146,240,759.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,875,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $878,985,232.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

