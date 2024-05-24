First Trust Bank Ltd. Invests $1.56 Million in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

First Trust Bank Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 18,104 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,560,000. Dolby Laboratories makes up 2.2% of First Trust Bank Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 245.4% during the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 11,219 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 7,971 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $247,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 59,307 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 10,545 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,589 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. 58.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 11th.

Dolby Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of DLB stock traded down $0.36 on Friday, reaching $79.68. 168,226 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 371,704. The company has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.72 and a beta of 0.98. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.87 and a 1 year high of $91.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.39.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $364.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.98 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 10.15%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Dolby Laboratories Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 61.22%.

Dolby Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.