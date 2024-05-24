FineMark National Bank & Trust Trims Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

FineMark National Bank & Trust cut its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,723 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $3,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMAT. Aldebaran Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Sycomore Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 33,107 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $5,437,000 after purchasing an additional 11,825 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $7,274,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 132.7% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,704 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 9,527 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Applied Materials by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 37,821 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $6,130,000 after purchasing an additional 6,001 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $156.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $222.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Applied Materials from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.64.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMAT traded up $3.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $221.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,351,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,768,178. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.10. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.13 and a 52 week high of $225.07. The stock has a market cap of $183.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.58.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 41.22% and a net margin of 27.57%. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 18.39%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

