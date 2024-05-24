FineMark National Bank & Trust Takes $1.55 Million Position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

FineMark National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 19,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,553,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Liberty Broadband by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,626,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536,718 shares in the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC lifted its position in Liberty Broadband by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 6,435,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,699,000 after buying an additional 363,554 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 315.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,675,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,364,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031,168 shares in the last quarter. Makaira Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 2.1% in the third quarter. Makaira Partners LLC now owns 1,736,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,610,000 after acquiring an additional 35,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in Liberty Broadband by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,349,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,768,000 after purchasing an additional 160,460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Stock Performance

Shares of LBRDK stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.15. 310,623 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,255,695. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.26. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52-week low of $46.46 and a 52-week high of $95.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup reduced their target price on Liberty Broadband from $108.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director J David Wargo sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.98, for a total transaction of $779,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,759,817.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,435,830. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

