FineMark National Bank & Trust Sells 9,202 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

FineMark National Bank & Trust cut its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,202 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $77.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

BMY stock remained flat at $41.54 during mid-day trading on Friday. 9,550,468 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,441,472. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The company has a market capitalization of $84.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 0.45. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $41.07 and a 1-year high of $66.46.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.53) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.45 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 13.50% and a positive return on equity of 8.83%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is -77.42%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

