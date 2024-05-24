FineMark National Bank & Trust Sells 14,308 Shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

FineMark National Bank & Trust lessened its stake in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Free Report) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 208,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,308 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust owned approximately 0.12% of Envista worth $5,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuance Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Envista by 953.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 3,931,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,581,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558,031 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Envista in the fourth quarter worth $54,931,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Envista by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,262,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,606,000 after buying an additional 2,077,786 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Envista in the fourth quarter worth $42,874,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Envista by 512.7% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 750,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,913,000 after buying an additional 627,686 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NVST stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.26. 664,131 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,247,327. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of -24.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.35. Envista Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $17.83 and a 1 year high of $36.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.04.

Envista ( NYSE:NVST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $623.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.85 million. Envista had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a positive return on equity of 5.84%. Envista’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Envista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, February 9th. TheStreet cut Envista from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley cut Envista from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $33.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Envista from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Envista from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.86.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists and periodontists, and general dentist; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

