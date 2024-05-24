FineMark National Bank & Trust Sells 1,254 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

FineMark National Bank & Trust trimmed its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,998 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,254 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $5,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 218 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 79.3% during the 4th quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 242 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE DGX traded up $1.28 on Friday, reaching $141.32. The company had a trading volume of 206,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,025,213. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $134.08 and its 200 day moving average is $132.98. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $119.59 and a 52-week high of $145.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.18. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. Quest Diagnostics’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DGX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group raised their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $140.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Monday, February 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.17.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 5,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.57, for a total transaction of $703,349.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,809,145.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Karthik Kuppusamy sold 1,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $246,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,880,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 5,557 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.57, for a total value of $703,349.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,809,145.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,928 shares of company stock valued at $1,656,062 in the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

