FineMark National Bank & Trust Reduces Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

FineMark National Bank & Trust lowered its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DVY. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 91.2% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:DVY traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $122.94. The company had a trading volume of 104,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,235. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $102.66 and a 1-year high of $125.99. The firm has a market cap of $18.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $121.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.10.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.9976 dividend. This represents a $3.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

