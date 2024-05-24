FineMark National Bank & Trust Lowers Stock Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

FineMark National Bank & Trust lessened its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,469 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $3,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 98.6% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 358.7% during the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 211 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on NXPI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.80.

NXP Semiconductors Trading Up 1.3 %

NXPI traded up $3.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $276.38. 560,999 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,281,363. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $247.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.90. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $163.26 and a 52-week high of $280.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.54.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.07. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 21.24%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is 37.49%.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

