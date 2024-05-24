FineMark National Bank & Trust Has $5.46 Million Stock Holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

FineMark National Bank & Trust trimmed its stake in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,800 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 389 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $5,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OC. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Owens Corning in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Owens Corning by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 254 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Owens Corning by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 263 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Owens Corning by 26,700.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 268 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Owens Corning Stock Performance

Shares of OC stock traded up $4.37 on Friday, reaching $181.04. The stock had a trading volume of 227,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,300. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $169.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.45. Owens Corning has a 12 month low of $105.56 and a 12 month high of $181.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 15.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on OC shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $167.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $154.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Owens Corning has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.07.

View Our Latest Report on OC

Insider Buying and Selling at Owens Corning

In other Owens Corning news, insider Monaco Nicolas Del sold 3,423 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.47, for a total value of $604,056.81. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,008,405.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Monaco Nicolas Del sold 3,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.47, for a total transaction of $604,056.81. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,008,405.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paula Russell sold 3,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $609,930.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,419 shares in the company, valued at $3,307,878. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Company Profile

(Free Report)

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.