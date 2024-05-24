FineMark National Bank & Trust Has $1.64 Million Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

FineMark National Bank & Trust trimmed its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,142 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 262 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 398,665 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $40,990,000 after buying an additional 2,505 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth $195,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth $1,154,000. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 11,484 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.25, for a total value of $2,660,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,554,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $255,343,378.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, Director Joseph A. Householder sold 6,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.08, for a total transaction of $1,367,501.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,151.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.25, for a total value of $2,660,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,554,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,343,378.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 165,650 shares of company stock valued at $31,761,199 over the last quarter. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. HSBC upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $174.00 to $162.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.26.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 3.6 %

AMD stock traded up $5.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $166.22. 38,660,158 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,997,406. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market cap of $268.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 243.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.32. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.11 and a 1-year high of $227.30.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 5.72%. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.