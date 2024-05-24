FineMark National Bank & Trust Grows Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,461 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 505 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,092,040,000. FMR LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 29.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,487,238 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,919,159,000 after acquiring an additional 6,194,441 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 306.6% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,046,216 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $240,529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297,100 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 8,697.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,322,129 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $104,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307,100 shares during the period. Finally, Canoe Financial LP grew its holdings in CVS Health by 95.1% in the fourth quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 1,762,629 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $139,177,000 after purchasing an additional 859,134 shares during the period. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered CVS Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen lowered CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $99.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on CVS Health from $78.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on CVS Health from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective (down previously from $90.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.75.

CVS Health Stock Performance

CVS stock traded up $0.27 on Friday, reaching $55.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,717,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,956,597. The company has a market capitalization of $70.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.61. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $53.70 and a 52 week high of $83.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.02.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $88.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.33 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 13.53%. CVS Health’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 19th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 46.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 1,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $53.88 per share, for a total transaction of $53,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 21,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,165,424.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

