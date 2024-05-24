FineMark National Bank & Trust Grows Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,236 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Arista Networks by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 42,809 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,082,000 after buying an additional 2,535 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 48,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,448,000 after acquiring an additional 7,040 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth $237,000. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Arista Networks

In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 87,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.81, for a total value of $24,373,012.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,681 shares in the company, valued at $4,929,639.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 87,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.81, for a total transaction of $24,373,012.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,929,639.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.52, for a total value of $573,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,462,247.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 396,350 shares of company stock worth $115,916,018. 3.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arista Networks Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ANET traded up $6.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $308.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,224,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,541,380. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $148.32 and a twelve month high of $329.04. The firm has a market cap of $96.51 billion, a PE ratio of 42.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $286.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $260.44.

Arista Networks declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 7th that permits the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to repurchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $313.00 to $356.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $306.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $240.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.22.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

