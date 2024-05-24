FineMark National Bank & Trust Cuts Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

FineMark National Bank & Trust lowered its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 31.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,897 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,862,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,129,979,000 after purchasing an additional 458,853 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,048,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,398,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154,513 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,154,358 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,250,685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755,582 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,928,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,033,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,303 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,095,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,764,284,000 after acquiring an additional 315,302 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TXN has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.48.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In related news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 10,539 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.97, for a total value of $1,844,008.83. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,580,061.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 104,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.68, for a total transaction of $18,582,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 403,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,160,096.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 10,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.97, for a total value of $1,844,008.83. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,580,061.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 328,969 shares of company stock worth $58,427,984. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ TXN traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $198.56. The company had a trading volume of 2,046,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,622,566. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $176.62 and a 200 day moving average of $167.37. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $139.48 and a 1-year high of $203.62. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.01.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.16% and a return on equity of 35.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.12%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

