Fei USD Price Reaches $0.97 on Major Exchanges (FEI)

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 24th. One Fei USD token can now be bought for approximately $0.97 or 0.00001414 BTC on exchanges. Fei USD has a market cap of $15.67 million and approximately $51,539.76 worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Fei USD has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00009112 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00011482 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001393 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $68,865.65 or 0.99965911 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00011544 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000067 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.30 or 0.00107853 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00006219 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Fei USD Token Profile

Fei USD (CRYPTO:FEI) is a token. Its launch date was April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 16,340,781 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,082,114 tokens. Fei USD’s official message board is medium.com/fei-protocol. Fei USD’s official website is fei.money. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Fei USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 16,340,781.46818081 with 16,082,114.08541852 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 1.01320045 USD and is up 4.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $129,928.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

