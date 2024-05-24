Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) Director Acquires $12,253.13 in Stock

Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Free Report) Director Gina A. Richardson acquired 997 shares of Farmers National Banc stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,253.13. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,440.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Farmers National Banc Trading Up 0.7 %

FMNB traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.40. The stock had a trading volume of 11,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,532. Farmers National Banc Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.38 and a 1-year high of $14.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $465.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.12.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Farmers National Banc had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 21.05%. The firm had revenue of $40.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.46 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Farmers National Banc Corp. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.48%. Farmers National Banc’s payout ratio is 46.90%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FMNB. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,014,145 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,284,000 after acquiring an additional 17,881 shares in the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. lifted its position in Farmers National Banc by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 552,346 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,981,000 after buying an additional 141,234 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 323,535 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,740,000 after buying an additional 3,515 shares during the last quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 220,225 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after acquiring an additional 7,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Farmers National Banc by 0.8% during the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 147,560 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.72% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Farmers National Banc from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Farmers National Banc in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

Farmers National Banc Corp. operates as a bank holding company for The Farmers National Bank of Canfield engages in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management businesses. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, brokerage, and other services.

