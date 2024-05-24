Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Acquired by SageView Advisory Group LLC

SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 45.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,435 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 11,392 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth about $91,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at about $92,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 851.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 885 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $113.26. 5,815,675 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,331,076. The stock has a market capitalization of $446.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.96. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $95.77 and a 12 month high of $123.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $117.63 and a 200-day moving average of $107.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $83.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.57 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 46.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on XOM. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on XOM

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.