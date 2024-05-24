Exelon Co. Forecasted to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.45 Per Share (NASDAQ:EXC)

Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Exelon in a research report issued on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Research analyst J. Saha now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.46. The consensus estimate for Exelon’s current full-year earnings is $2.43 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Exelon’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.62 EPS.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). Exelon had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Exelon from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Exelon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.83.

Exelon Price Performance

Exelon stock opened at $37.03 on Friday. Exelon has a 12-month low of $33.35 and a 12-month high of $43.53. The stock has a market cap of $37.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,310,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,956,525,000 after buying an additional 14,749,899 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 93,146,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,343,945,000 after buying an additional 2,352,547 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 112.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 31,527,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,483,000 after buying an additional 16,686,526 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,644,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,837,000 after buying an additional 78,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,665,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,852,000 after buying an additional 395,908 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.52%.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

