Esperion Therapeutics’ (ESPR) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $16.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com lowered Esperion Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $9.33.

Esperion Therapeutics stock opened at $2.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $426.29 million, a PE ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.17. Esperion Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $3.40.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $32.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.76) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Esperion Therapeutics will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Herbst Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Private Portfolio Partners LLC purchased a new position in Esperion Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $50,000. 47.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its marketed products include NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets that are oral, once-daily, non-statin medicines for the treatment of primary hyperlipidemia in adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease who require additional lowering of LDL-C.

