Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Given New C$35.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Free Report) had its target price lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$32.00 to C$35.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ERO. Eight Capital raised their target price on Ero Copper from C$23.50 to C$30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$28.50 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Pi Financial upgraded shares of Ero Copper from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$30.75.

Ero Copper Price Performance

Shares of Ero Copper stock opened at C$30.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 33.96, a P/E/G ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$28.02 and a 200 day moving average of C$22.98. Ero Copper has a 52 week low of C$15.72 and a 52 week high of C$32.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.41.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.31 by C($0.02). Ero Copper had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The company had revenue of C$158.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$143.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ero Copper will post 2.2610322 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Lyle Braaten sold 5,000 shares of Ero Copper stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.45, for a total value of C$147,232.50. Corporate insiders own 10.96% of the company’s stock.

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.

