Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ALDX)

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Leerink Partnrs lowered their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report released on Tuesday, May 21st. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Goodman now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.14) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.10). The consensus estimate for Aldeyra Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.15) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Aldeyra Therapeutics’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.95 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06).

A number of other analysts also recently commented on ALDX. StockNews.com downgraded Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALDX opened at $3.79 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.39. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.42 and a twelve month high of $11.97.

In other Aldeyra Therapeutics news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 8,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.25 per share, with a total value of $27,215.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,601,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,956,370. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 8,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.25 per share, for a total transaction of $27,215.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,601,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,956,370. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Todd C. Brady sold 97,914 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total value of $320,178.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,556,622 shares in the company, valued at $5,090,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 355,933 shares of company stock valued at $1,473,245. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $124,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $224,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 138,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 11,447 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 113,036 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 29,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 294,775 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 6,470 shares during the last quarter. 59.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

