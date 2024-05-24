Equitable Holdings, Inc. (EQH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 on June 10th

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQHGet Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share on Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This is a boost from Equitable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

Equitable has increased its dividend payment by an average of 9.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years.

Equitable Stock Performance

EQH stock opened at $40.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.94 and its 200 day moving average is $34.25. Equitable has a 52 week low of $24.23 and a 52 week high of $41.19.

Equitable (NYSE:EQHGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Equitable will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on EQH. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Equitable from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Equitable from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Equitable from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Equitable from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Equitable from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Equitable news, insider Seth P. Bernstein sold 152,473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total value of $5,803,122.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 88,660 shares in the company, valued at $3,374,399.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Seth P. Bernstein sold 152,473 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total transaction of $5,803,122.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,660 shares in the company, valued at $3,374,399.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Pearson sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total value of $2,026,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 703,254 shares in the company, valued at $23,748,887.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 309,380 shares of company stock worth $11,348,471. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

