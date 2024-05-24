Epwin Group (LON:EPWN) Earns House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Epwin Group (LON:EPWN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Epwin Group Price Performance

Shares of LON:EPWN opened at GBX 89.50 ($1.14) on Tuesday. Epwin Group has a 12 month low of GBX 63 ($0.80) and a 12 month high of GBX 95 ($1.21). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 85.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 78.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.28. The firm has a market cap of £127.18 million, a P/E ratio of 1,491.67 and a beta of 1.03.

Epwin Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.80 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This is an increase from Epwin Group’s previous dividend of $2.00. This represents a yield of 3.33%. Epwin Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8,333.33%.

About Epwin Group

Epwin Group Plc manufactures and sells building products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Extrusion and Moulding, and Fabrication and Distribution segments. It also offers windows, doors, cavity closers, and curtain walling products; wood plastic composite and aluminium decking products, and panels; glass reinforced plastic building components.

