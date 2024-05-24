EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Downgraded to “Underperform” at Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $40.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous target price of $45.00.

EPR has been the topic of several other reports. JMP Securities reiterated a market perform rating on shares of EPR Properties in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on EPR Properties from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.55.

Shares of EPR opened at $40.50 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.45 and a 200-day moving average of $43.78. The company has a quick ratio of 8.45, a current ratio of 8.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 1.64. EPR Properties has a twelve month low of $39.65 and a twelve month high of $49.10.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $3.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is 168.47%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of EPR Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $7,429,000. EMC Capital Management grew its holdings in EPR Properties by 189.3% in the 1st quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 8,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 5,758 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP increased its position in EPR Properties by 97.5% during the 1st quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 96,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,080,000 after buying an additional 47,436 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 48.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 61,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,605,000 after buying an additional 19,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 12.7% in the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 44,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 4,982 shares during the period. 74.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

