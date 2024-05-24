ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) COO Darren S. Raiguel Sells 4,833 Shares

ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Free Report) COO Darren S. Raiguel sold 4,833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.37, for a total value of $388,428.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 33,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,675,517.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

ePlus Stock Performance

Shares of PLUS stock opened at $79.23 on Friday. ePlus inc. has a 12-month low of $45.18 and a 12-month high of $83.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Get ePlus alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on ePlus from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ePlus

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swedbank AB bought a new position in ePlus during the 1st quarter valued at $15,315,000. Lumbard & Kellner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ePlus in the first quarter valued at $2,459,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of ePlus by 68.0% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 64,597 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,073,000 after purchasing an additional 26,143 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of ePlus by 5.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,617 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ePlus by 1,236.7% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. 93.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ePlus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including managed, professional, security solutions, cloud consulting and hosting, staff augmentation, storage-as-a-service, server and desktop support, and project management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ePlus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ePlus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.