Entergy (NYSE:ETR) PT Raised to $123.00 at KeyCorp

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $112.00 to $123.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ETR. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Entergy from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $117.00 price target on shares of Entergy in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Entergy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Entergy from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $110.45.

Entergy Stock Performance

ETR stock opened at $109.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $23.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.69. Entergy has a twelve month low of $87.10 and a twelve month high of $114.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.81.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $31.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 17.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. Analysts predict that Entergy will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st. Entergy’s payout ratio is currently 45.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Entergy news, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 1,500 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.23, for a total value of $151,845.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,433.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Entergy news, EVP Kimberly Cook-Nelson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total value of $200,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,037 shares in the company, valued at $1,609,312.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.23, for a total value of $151,845.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,433.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,729 shares of company stock worth $2,395,315 in the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Entergy

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETR. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Entergy by 2,172.7% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Entergy by 157.1% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entergy in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entergy in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

About Entergy

(Get Free Report)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Featured Articles

