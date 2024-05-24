EnerSys Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 (NYSE:ENS)

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.225 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

EnerSys has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. EnerSys has a dividend payout ratio of 10.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect EnerSys to earn $9.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.6%.

EnerSys Stock Performance

Shares of ENS opened at $107.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.59. EnerSys has a 12-month low of $83.24 and a 12-month high of $113.34. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EnerSys ( NYSE:ENS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $910.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.64 million. EnerSys had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 7.51%. EnerSys’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that EnerSys will post 8.41 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research cut EnerSys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer lowered EnerSys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised EnerSys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.00.

EnerSys Company Profile

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

