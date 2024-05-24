Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Price Target Cut to $55.00 by Analysts at Guggenheim

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Guggenheim from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 84.19% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Endava in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Endava from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Endava in a research note on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.10 price target on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Endava from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Endava from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.01.

Shares of DAVA stock traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.86. 573,140 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 594,849. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 1.14. Endava has a 12 month low of $28.13 and a 12 month high of $81.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.45.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.10). Endava had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $221.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.59 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Endava will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Endava by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Endava in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Endava by 194.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Endava in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Endava in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers ideation and production services in the payments and financial services, telecommunications, media, and technology verticals; and business analysis, data analytics, program management, digital product strategy, private equity value enhancement, IT strategy, architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

