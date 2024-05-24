Emergent Metals (CVE:EMR) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.04

Emergent Metals Corp. (CVE:EMR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 93000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Emergent Metals Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.28 million, a PE ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.07.

Emergent Metals Company Profile

Emergent Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for gold, silver, molybdenum, copper, and other mineral deposits. The company holds interest in the Golden Arrow, the New York Canyon, the Mindora, Buckskin Rawhide East, Buckskin Rawhide West, and Koegel Rawhide properties located in Nevada, the United States.

