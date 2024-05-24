Emergent Metals (CVE:EMR) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.04

Emergent Metals Corp. (CVE:EMR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 93000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.
Emergent Metals Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.28 million, a PE ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.07.
Emergent Metals Company Profile
Emergent Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for gold, silver, molybdenum, copper, and other mineral deposits. The company holds interest in the Golden Arrow, the New York Canyon, the Mindora, Buckskin Rawhide East, Buckskin Rawhide West, and Koegel Rawhide properties located in Nevada, the United States.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Emergent Metals
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- NASDAQ 100 vs. NASDAQ Composite: A Detailed Breakdown of NASDAQ
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- These 2 Retail Traders Favorites are Nearing Major Breakouts
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Snowflake is Melting… Up, With a Double-Digit Upside Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Emergent Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emergent Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.