Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Trading Up 0.5%

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $88.05 and last traded at $87.88. Approximately 340,046 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 3,536,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EW shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.31.

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Up 0.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.77 and a 200 day moving average of $81.38. The company has a market cap of $53.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.10.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 23.01%. On average, analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.59, for a total value of $620,955.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,074 shares in the company, valued at $1,632,543.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.59, for a total value of $620,955.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,074 shares in the company, valued at $1,632,543.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.67, for a total value of $2,543,764.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,801.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 180,707 shares of company stock worth $16,034,814. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Edwards Lifesciences

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EW. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Pingora Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

