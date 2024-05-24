e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Shares Up 5.5%

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) rose 5.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $197.85 and last traded at $195.00. Approximately 1,161,109 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 1,600,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at $184.77.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $168.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $214.00 target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.77.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $173.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of 88.09, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.60.

In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 23,519 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.89, for a total transaction of $4,677,693.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,889 shares in the company, valued at $2,165,713.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Mandy J. Fields sold 1,250 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.90, for a total value of $218,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,492,835.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 23,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.89, for a total transaction of $4,677,693.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,165,713.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 201,600 shares of company stock worth $34,307,124 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 390.2% in the fourth quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the first quarter worth $31,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the first quarter valued at $33,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 66.4% in the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the first quarter worth about $40,000. 92.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

