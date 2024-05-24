Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) Chairman Travis Boersma Sells 257,354 Shares

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) Chairman Travis Boersma sold 257,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.18, for a total value of $9,311,067.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 650,995 shares in the company, valued at $23,552,999.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Travis Boersma also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Dutch Bros alerts:

On Monday, May 20th, Travis Boersma sold 334,069 shares of Dutch Bros stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $12,310,442.65.

On Monday, May 13th, Travis Boersma sold 54,359 shares of Dutch Bros stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $1,958,011.18.

On Thursday, March 21st, Travis Boersma sold 98,017 shares of Dutch Bros stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.04, for a total value of $3,532,532.68.

On Wednesday, March 13th, Travis Boersma sold 296,603 shares of Dutch Bros stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total value of $10,176,448.93.

On Monday, March 4th, Travis Boersma sold 389,406 shares of Dutch Bros stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total value of $11,802,895.86.

Dutch Bros Price Performance

Dutch Bros stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.54. 471,959 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,203,325. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.98. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.67 and a 12 month high of $38.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 192.57, a PEG ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 2.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Dutch Bros ( NYSE:BROS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Dutch Bros had a return on equity of 1.99% and a net margin of 1.21%. The company had revenue of $254.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dutch Bros Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on BROS. Piper Sandler upgraded Dutch Bros from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, March 4th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Dutch Bros from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. TD Cowen upgraded Dutch Bros from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on Dutch Bros from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dutch Bros

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dutch Bros

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,581,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,526,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578,145 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,412,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661,778 shares in the last quarter. Joho Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 428.9% during the 1st quarter. Joho Capital LLC now owns 1,364,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106,511 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the 1st quarter valued at $41,988,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Dutch Bros by 191.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,177,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,369,000 after buying an additional 773,616 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

Dutch Bros Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dutch Bros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dutch Bros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.