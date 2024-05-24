DURECT (DRRX) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of DURECT (NASDAQ: DRRX) recently:
- 5/22/2024 – DURECT had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright.
- 5/22/2024 – DURECT was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 5/15/2024 – DURECT had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright.
- 5/14/2024 – DURECT was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 4/1/2024 – DURECT had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $5.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/28/2024 – DURECT had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright.
- 3/28/2024 – DURECT was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
DURECT Stock Down 1.6 %
DRRX stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.24. 48,717 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 193,303. The company has a market cap of $38.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.87. DURECT Co. has a 52 week low of $0.47 and a 52 week high of $6.74.
DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 million. DURECT had a negative net margin of 279.77% and a negative return on equity of 328.25%. Analysts forecast that DURECT Co. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.
DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator program. The company's lead product larsucosterol (DUR-928), an endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to play a regulatory role in lipid metabolism, stress and inflammatory responses, and cell death and survival to treat alcohol-associated hepatitis, as well as completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.
