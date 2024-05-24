Douglas Glenn Manner Sells 200,000 Shares of Sintana Energy Inc. (CVE:SEI) Stock

Sintana Energy Inc. (CVE:SEI – Get Free Report) Director Douglas Glenn Manner sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.22, for a total value of C$244,000.00.

Douglas Glenn Manner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 24th, Douglas Glenn Manner sold 200,000 shares of Sintana Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.12, for a total transaction of C$224,000.00.

Sintana Energy Price Performance

Shares of CVE:SEI traded down C$0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$1.34. 1,486,280 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,204,488. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.51. Sintana Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of C$0.23 and a 52 week high of C$1.43. The company has a market cap of C$500.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.00 and a beta of 0.94.

Sintana Energy Company Profile

Sintana Energy Inc engages in petroleum and natural gas exploration and development activities. It holds five onshore and offshore petroleum exploration licenses in Namibia, as well as in Colombia's Magdalena Basin. The company is based in Toronto, Canada.

