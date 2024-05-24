Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday.

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Douglas Emmett from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.67.

Douglas Emmett Price Performance

Douglas Emmett Dividend Announcement

Douglas Emmett stock opened at $13.39 on Monday. Douglas Emmett has a one year low of $10.76 and a one year high of $16.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a current ratio of 4.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.57. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.19 and a beta of 1.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.68%. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is currently -245.16%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in Douglas Emmett by 34.7% in the third quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 9,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett during the 4th quarter valued at about $156,000. 97.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

