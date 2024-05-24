Doubleview Gold Corp. (CVE:DBG) Director Sells C$245,000.00 in Stock

Doubleview Gold Corp. (CVE:DBG – Get Free Report) Director Farshad Shirvani sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.49, for a total value of C$245,000.00.

Doubleview Gold Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of Doubleview Gold stock opened at C$0.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$91.35 million, a P/E ratio of -48.50 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.50. Doubleview Gold Corp. has a 12-month low of C$0.30 and a 12-month high of C$0.68.

About Doubleview Gold

Doubleview Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in British Columbia. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, and zinc deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Hat property with nine mineral claims covering an area of approximately 3,561.43 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia; and 90% interests in the Red Spring property that comprise 6 mineral claims, which covers an area of approximately 4,224.34 hectares situated in Omineca district, British Columbia.

