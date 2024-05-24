Doubleview Gold Corp. (CVE:DBG) Director Sells C$245,000.00 in Stock

Doubleview Gold Corp. (CVE:DBG – Get Free Report) Director Farshad Shirvani sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.49, for a total value of C$245,000.00.
Doubleview Gold Stock Down 2.0 %
Shares of Doubleview Gold stock opened at C$0.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$91.35 million, a P/E ratio of -48.50 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.50. Doubleview Gold Corp. has a 12-month low of C$0.30 and a 12-month high of C$0.68.
About Doubleview Gold
