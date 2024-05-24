Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT) Shares Gap Down to $45.83

Shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $45.83, but opened at $44.69. Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares shares last traded at $44.02, with a volume of 378,440 shares changing hands.

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $592.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.75.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 50.0% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 12.5% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $136,000.

About Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares

The Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NUGT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE Arca Gold Miners (NTR) index. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of global gold and silver mining firms. NUGT was launched on Dec 8, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

