DICK’S Sporting Goods’ (DKS) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Wedbush restated their neutral rating on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $210.00 price objective on the sporting goods retailer’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on DKS. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $226.00 to $224.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $239.00 to $231.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They issued a hold rating and a $211.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $190.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $157.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $210.45.

NYSE DKS opened at $186.63 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a twelve month low of $100.98 and a twelve month high of $225.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $205.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.05. The firm has a market cap of $15.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.61.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 8.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 13.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. This is a boost from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 36.12%.

In other news, major shareholder William Colombo Trustee U/A Dt purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $213.93 per share, for a total transaction of $8,557,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,818,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,886,566,306.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, major shareholder William Colombo Trustee U/A Dt bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $213.93 per share, for a total transaction of $8,557,200.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,818,615 shares in the company, valued at $1,886,566,306.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 40,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.95, for a total transaction of $8,995,399.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,736,457.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 209,763 shares of company stock worth $46,483,438 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 32.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DKS. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 70.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 133 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 280.0% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 190 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 163.9% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 236.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 293 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

