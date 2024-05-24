Desjardins Lowers CAE (NYSE:CAE) to Hold

Desjardins downgraded shares of CAE (NYSE:CAE – Free Report) (TSE:CAE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank lowered shares of CAE from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on CAE from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded CAE from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.75.

Shares of CAE stock opened at $18.77 on Tuesday. CAE has a 12-month low of $17.40 and a 12-month high of $25.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in CAE by 142.8% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in CAE by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in CAE by 678.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,541 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of CAE by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,018 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CAE by 85.5% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,029 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CAE

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.

