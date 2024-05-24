Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Holdings Cut by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,414 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,126 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $7,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Price Performance

Danaher stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $262.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,187,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,684,546. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.83. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $182.09 and a twelve month high of $268.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $249.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.20.

Danaher Announces Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.20. Danaher had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 18.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Danaher news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 4,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $1,000,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,457,798.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Danaher news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 4,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $1,000,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,457,798.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Rainer Blair sold 47,175 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.22, for a total transaction of $11,756,953.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,908,273.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 172,540 shares of company stock worth $43,523,481. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DHR shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Danaher from $254.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Danaher from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.31.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

