Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) PT Lowered to $5.00

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Mizuho from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Dada Nexus from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Dada Nexus in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. They issued a neutral rating and a $2.10 price target on the stock. New Street Research reissued a neutral rating and set a $2.00 price objective (down from $15.00) on shares of Dada Nexus in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Daiwa America downgraded shares of Dada Nexus from a strong-buy rating to a moderate buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.66.

Get Dada Nexus alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Dada Nexus

Dada Nexus Price Performance

Shares of DADA stock opened at $1.80 on Tuesday. Dada Nexus has a one year low of $1.36 and a one year high of $6.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.46. The stock has a market cap of $476.17 million, a P/E ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.46.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.09). Dada Nexus had a negative return on equity of 14.73% and a negative net margin of 22.77%. The business had revenue of $381.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.80 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dada Nexus will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dada Nexus

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Dada Nexus in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Dada Nexus by 170.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 13,447 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Dada Nexus in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Dada Nexus by 615.5% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 40,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 34,963 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.25% of the company’s stock.

About Dada Nexus

(Get Free Report)

Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People's Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platforms for consumers, retailers, and brand owners.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dada Nexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dada Nexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.