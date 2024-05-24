D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 3,336 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lowered its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,600 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,336 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $3,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SWKS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,266,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,601,879 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $180,083,000 after acquiring an additional 465,223 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,145,660 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $112,951,000 after acquiring an additional 338,838 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,035,245 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $299,245,000 after acquiring an additional 321,243 shares during the period. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $29,522,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Liam Griffin purchased 11,142 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $90.00 per share, with a total value of $1,002,780.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 104,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,373,770. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SWKS shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (down previously from $125.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $91.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.35. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.06 and a twelve month high of $115.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.08.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 17.00%. Equities analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.13%.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

