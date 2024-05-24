D.A. Davidson & CO. Reduces Position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 845 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $3,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS:MTUM opened at $188.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $183.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.37. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.37 and a fifty-two week high of $113.60.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.