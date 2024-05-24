D.A. Davidson & CO. Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,844 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 942 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. First International Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. First International Bank & Trust now owns 3,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VBK opened at $250.34 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $195.63 and a 12-month high of $262.09. The company has a market cap of $16.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $251.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.78.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.