D.A. Davidson & CO. Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,844 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 942 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. First International Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. First International Bank & Trust now owns 3,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 1.6 %
Shares of NYSEARCA VBK opened at $250.34 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $195.63 and a 12-month high of $262.09. The company has a market cap of $16.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $251.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.78.
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.
