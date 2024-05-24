D.A. Davidson & CO. Increases Stock Position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 63,944 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,777 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in YETI were worth $3,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in YETI during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in YETI during the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in YETI by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in YETI during the third quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Shelton Capital Management purchased a new position in YETI during the third quarter valued at $200,000.

Get YETI alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

YETI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on YETI from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Raymond James lifted their price target on YETI from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of YETI in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on YETI from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on YETI from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, YETI has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.80.

YETI Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:YETI opened at $37.92 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.26. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.88 and a fifty-two week high of $54.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.35.

YETI Company Profile

(Free Report)

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YETI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.