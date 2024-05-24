D.A. Davidson & CO. Increases Holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 38.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 208,553 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 58,147 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $2,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 88.2% during the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Energy Transfer Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of ET stock opened at $15.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $51.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Energy Transfer LP has a fifty-two week low of $12.31 and a fifty-two week high of $16.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.62.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.04). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The company had revenue of $21.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $0.317 dividend. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective (up from $18.00) on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.43.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer Profile

(Free Report)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.