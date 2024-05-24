D.A. Davidson & CO. Acquires 1,515 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 125,566 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $3,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $112,000.

Shares of DFAC stock opened at $31.69 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.29 and a 200 day moving average of $29.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $24.84 and a 52 week high of $32.19.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

