CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Shares Acquired by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,166 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $21,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,404 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in CyberArk Software by 9.2% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in CyberArk Software by 9.3% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,691 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 162.7% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 27.6% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,930 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CYBR traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $241.23. 179,386 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 570,829. The company has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a PE ratio of -376.23 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $248.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $233.18. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 1 year low of $142.92 and a 1 year high of $283.00.

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $221.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.42 million. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 2.51% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. On average, research analysts expect that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CYBR has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on CyberArk Software from $274.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on CyberArk Software from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on CyberArk Software from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.29.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

