Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $150.72

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $150.72 and last traded at $148.58, with a volume of 688664 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $142.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CROX. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Crocs from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Crocs from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. UBS Group increased their price target on Crocs from $124.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on Crocs from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Crocs from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.75.

Get Crocs alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Crocs

Crocs Stock Up 5.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $133.73 and a 200-day moving average of $114.11.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The textile maker reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.77. Crocs had a net margin of 19.80% and a return on equity of 56.33%. The firm had revenue of $938.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 12.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, President Michelle Poole sold 5,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.98, for a total value of $634,148.52. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 52,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,619,690.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Crocs news, President Michelle Poole sold 5,074 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.98, for a total transaction of $634,148.52. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 52,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,619,690.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Smach sold 10,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.32, for a total value of $1,427,615.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 115,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,184,368.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crocs

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crocs in the first quarter worth $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Crocs during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Crocs by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 320 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crocs by 185.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 342 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crocs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

About Crocs

(Get Free Report)

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.